Did you know your recyclables can be used to help support pets in need of a home?
Five volunteers at Hope’s Haven Animal Shelter have dedicated their time to make sure pop and beer cans get taken to recycling centers and not a land fill.
The best part?
The money they make from the clean up of hundreds of aluminum cans goes straight back to Hope’s Haven and helps support staff and the pets up for adoption.
The volunteers include Dean Johnson, Tom Muffly, Jim Bennett, Jay Wemhoff and John Widener, and they can usually be found at the local animal shelter on Tuesdays.
The men who put the time into the cleanup efforts say its hard work that’s not for the squeamish, but it pays off to work for a noble cause.
The volunteers take multiple loads between two pickups to a processing center in Spokane, and they make those trips close to twice a month. The group said they try to get about 20 full bags of cans per load.
“Sometimes we’ll get about 500 pounds of aluminum and be lucky to get $200,” Mr. Bennett said.
Mr. Muffly said that there tends to be a misunderstanding on the kinds of cans that they can recycle, though he said that its appreciated that people try to recycle them anyways.
“All we want is one, the bags are tied up properly and two, that people donate only pop cans and beer cans,” Mr. Muffly said. “People think they are doing the right thing by saving their cans, some recycling places will take anything, that’s just not the case with this aluminum can operation.”
They said that if a different grade of aluminum is mixed in with the batch, there is a chance for that bag to get rejected, and then the group would have to reprocess the bag of cans.
“If there are different types of aluminum they wont except them, you can only get a dime a pound for things like clean cat food cans,” Mr. Bennett.
This year the group had bins at the Blue Ox over Paul Bunyan Days weekend which them and PBD Committee members said was a huge success.
“They got about $300 worth over that weekend, but I’m sure it was miserable since people don’t empty their cans all the way,” Paul Bunyan Days Committee Vice President Pete Hutchinson said.
Which apparently isn’t the worst thing they have encountered when they sort through recyclables.
“Every once in a while will get diapers, or broken glass,” Mr. Wemhoff said
“We have to go through every bag to make sure that’s not in there,” Mr. Bennett added.
The volunteers have a bin located across the street from IGA that residents can leave their bagged beer and pop cans for pick up.
For more information on the can recycling program call Hope’s Haven at 208-245-7387.
