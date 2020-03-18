More than 1,300 Benewah County residents turned out to cast their votes in the March Presidential Primary on Tuesday.
Republican candidate President Donald J. Trump received the most votes coming in at 935. President Trump was followed by Democratic candidate Joe Biden who received 235 votes.
Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders was the only other name on the ballot that received more than 100 votes with 154.
There are 11 precincts in Benewah County that cast their ballots on Tuesday.
The Benewah precinct saw a voter turn out of 56 with a majority of the votes going to President Trump. There were seven votes for both Mr. Biden and Mr.Sanders and only one vote was cast for Democrats Pete Buttigeig, Tulsi Gabbard, and Elizabeth Warren.
The Center precinct saw a voter turnout of 124. Again the residents of the precinct voted a majority for President Trump with 78 votes. Mr. Biden received 23 votes and Mr. Sanders received 16 votes.
The College precinct had a voter turnout of 146 with 94 of those votes going to President Trump. 35 went to Mr. Biden and 10 votes went to Mr. Sanders.
Emida saw a voter turnout of 84. Seventy of those votes went to President Trump and five votes went to both Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders.
Fernwood had a voter turnout of 92. Fifty-seven votes went to President Trump with Mr. Biden following with 16 votes and Mr. Sanders got 12 votes from Fernwood residents.
Plummer had 222 residents vote last Tuesday. One hundred twenty-five of those votes went to President Trump and 59 votes went to Mr. Sanders. Mr. Biden received 33 votes from Plummer residents.
Santa had 108 residents vote. Eighty-four of those votes went to President Trump and 17 votes went to Mr. Biden. Mr. Sanders received under 10 votes from Santa residents.
The St. Joe precinct saw a voter turnout of 17. Sixteen of those votes went to president Trump and Mr. Biden received one vote.
St. Maries had a voter turnout of 238 last Tuesday with 171 of those votes going to President Trump. Thirty-seven of the overall votes went to Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders got 16.
Tensed had 124 residents turnout to vote with 90 votes going to President Trump. Mr. Biden received 16 votes from resident and Mr. Sanders received 16.
The Townsite precinct had a voter turnout of 176 with 111 of those votes going to President Trump. Mr. Biden received 45 votes and Mr. Sanders came in at 13 votes.
Statewide President Trump received 32 delegates and won Idaho's Republican primary. Mr. Biden received 11 delegates and won the Idaho Democratic primary. Mr. Sanders received nine delegates.
