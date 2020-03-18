PBD offers local scholarship

The Paul Bunyan Days Committee wants to help those who help the community.
The committee has announced that it will now award a scholarship to high school students who complete community service in the area.
Committee members Windy Sotin and Kristi Wear said that the idea of the PBD Committee offering it's own scholarship to area high school students has been in the works for awhile.
“It took us a couple years to figure out,” Ms. Sotin said. “Providing the scholarship is another way for the Paul Bunyan Days Committee to give back to our community.”
She said that those who want to apply for the scholarship must have a college or trade school selected prior to applying. Also students must provide documentation of their community service hours that they have accumulated over their high school career.
The committee plans to award at least one $500 scholarship each year with some $250 awards going to other applicants.
Students who apply must include a short statement about any involvement within the community and they must attach a resume that highlights their leadership, activities they have participated in, school honors, awards, hobbies outside of school and their work experience.
Ms. Wear said that they hope the offer of a PBD Committee scholarship to local students will also influence the next generation of committee members.
“The Paul Bunyan Days Committee is all about giving back to the community and we hope that this scholarship will inspire the recipients to be a part of the committee in the future,” Ms. Wear said.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 15.
For an application and more information on the scholarship, contact Ms. Sotin at 208-582-2034 or Ms. Wear at 208-582-0644.
