Timber money eyed for sidewalk work

City councilmen hope a timber sale could provide funds for sidewalks along College Avenue in the city of St. Maries.
While the council did not discuss the sidewalk proposal in detail, they did approve putting forth a timber sale in Section 34 this year to raise money for the project.
Three different proposals were drafted by the city’s engineer for sidewalks along College Avenue. The first option would cost $518,085 and would pay for pedestrian pathways from 4th Street to 14th Street. A second alternative is to do College Avenue, 4th to 10th, for $431.75. A final option would be to pave the north side of the street 4th to 14th. However, the council did not choose which one to pursue.
City engineers Jim Roletto and Jesse Herndon said the city would be able to get the prices, which they said were much better as contractor DG & S is already in town doing the city’s water and sewer work. However, questions as to whether the city could add the work into the current contract as a change-order or if they would need to seek bids remained unanswered.
On the timber sale, Steve Dorendorf said he’s heard prices are lower currently and wondered if now was the time to put forth a timber sale.
Mayor Tom Carver said the sale didn’t need to go out right now but they would rely on the guidance of their forester for when to put the sale out to bid.
Mr. Roletto said the city has some flexibility as when they would need the funds and as to when construction would actually take place.
The council voted to approve the timber sale but did not make a decision on which option to go with in regards to the sidewalks on College Avenue.
Dan Coonce, of the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC), gave a brief update on the status of the Railroad Avenue project. He said the project remains in the intermediate design phase. There is work being done on the right-of-way plan. The environmental plan has yet to be approved. He said the engineering team (HDR) is looking at some different options for controlling excess water in the roadway.
Drainage was a primary concern brought up by Councilman Ed Spooner. He also said he was curious in seeing updated specs on the road’s elevation. City engineers also asked if the profile of the road was set as it would help the city move forward with the water and sewer work they will be doing ahead of the reconstruction project. Engineers inquired if design teams knew where storm drains and more would be placed.
“That’s all stuff that is still being worked on,” Mr. Coonce said.
Mr. Spooner said he was not impressed with the amount of communication the city had received from HDR Engineering. Mr. Coonce assured the city the project is not completed and is “still fluid.”
“There’s still opportunity for the city to make comments,” Mr. Coonce said.
Following the update, the council voted to approve a pay request for HDR for $2,834.
