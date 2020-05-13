Local bridge work starts

Work to replace the Santa Creek Bridge on State 6 began earlier this May and motorists can expect delays when traveling through the area.
The road over the bridge has been reduced to a single lane and temporary traffic lights have been installed to halt traffic as crews work on the site.
The project is estimated to be completed by the end of August.
A representative with the Idaho Transportation Department, Megan Sausser, said that the construction is one out of four other bridge and culvert replacement projects in northern Idaho.
Ms. Sausser said that many bridges in north Idaho are due for an update.
“Generally in Idaho a lot of bridges are aging out of service,” Ms. Sausser said. “This is part of a larger project that will have bridges replaced between Grangeville and up north as far as the Canadian border.”
Ms. Sausser said that the Santa Creek Bridge was built in 1927 and is well past its design life. A report provided by the Idaho Transportation Department states that by 2021 more than half of the bridges on the State Highway system will be beyond there design life.
Currently 898 bridges in Idaho are 50 years old, by 2021 that number will increase to 927.
Ms. Sausser said that as soon as construction on the Santa Creek Bridge is complete, crews will move to State 3 to replace the Cedar Creek culvert which was built in 1925.
She said that crews are expected to work on that project from August to October 2020.
“We work on a couple bridges at a time and usually these projects take two to three months to complete,” Ms. Sausser said. “It depends on any challenges the crews face.”
For more information contact the District 1 Idaho Transportation Department at 208-772-1200.
