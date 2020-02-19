Members of the Eagles’ Lodge want to give area residents a reason to get out of the house during the last few weeks of winter.
The Eagles’ Aerie and Auxiliary groups will host the lodge’s first annual Mardi Gras celebration Saturday, Feb. 22. Community members will be treated to a dinner and dance featuring traditional Cajun food and music provided by Benewah Beats.
Lodge member Helen Muffly said that the event will serve as a perfect reason for community members to get out and do something fun.
“This is our first time doing this and we felt that February was a good month because its long and cold and people kind of have cabin fever,” Mrs. Muffly said.
She said that the event will also be a fundraiser and that the lodge has other activities planned for guests.
There will be a silent auction for a variety of gift baskets that were provided to the lodge as well as a 50/50 drawing.
Mrs. Muffly said that the funds raised from the event will be used to support a variety of different charities, local and national, over the course of the year.
“We aren’t raising money for any specific thing at the moment. Like the Elks Lodge, we are a charity organization and we raise funds to give to six or seven charities every year,” Mrs. Muffly said. “This community is just very giving and its appreciated.”
Mrs. Muffly said that the inspiration to theme the event after Mardi Gras came from when her church would do a similar event over the years. She said that the lodge was trying to figure out a theme and that was the idea that was voted on.
“We didn’t have anything planned at first. The idea of Mardi Gras is what came to my mind first and I suggested to the team. We have a lot of fun things planned to go along with that theme and we are hoping everyone has a good time,” Mrs. Muffly said. “It will be a non-formal event but guests are invited to dress up if they want to.”
Mrs. Muffly said that those who want to attend should reserve their tickets by calling the bar at the lodge. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door during the day of the event, though dinner seating is limited.
Tickets cost $15 for a single or $25 for double and the event will go from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.
For more information or to reserve tickets contact the Eagles’ Lounge at 208-245-2912.
