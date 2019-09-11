Small towns sure can throw big parties.
Emida Days is this Saturday Sept. 14th at the Emida Community Center and residents are in for a fun packed day.
The Emida Community Center Association, formerly the Secret Sisters of Emida, have prepared for the big day and have added a few new events for kids and adults alike.
“This year there will be an obstacle course, sack race, and candy jar guessing game for kids,” Amanda Quincy, former ECCA secretary said. “In the adult events we added a keg toss that will be open to teens and adults.”
The day will also have other attractions including a horse-shoe toss, bouncy house, and a community breakfast. Mrs. Quincy said the community breakfast will be at 8 a.m and the kids attractions will go from 11a.m to 1p.m.
The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m and will proceed through Emida on State 6.
At 1 p.m the logging events start, and Mrs. Quincy said most events will be open for children to participate in except for the axe throwing competition.
Events will include a crosscut competition with categories for Jack and Jill, Jill and Jill, and kids. She said there will also be a bent nail competition.
Bracelets to get into the day’s attractions are $10 or individual tickets for each event can be purchased for 50 cents each Mrs. Quincy said.
At 8 p.m there will be an ages 21 and up event where local band Jam Shack will perform at the community center, there will be a full bar and the event will be catered by Gem State Bar. There will be a $5 cover charge.
This is the fourth year the city has celebrated Emida Days after it was brought back in 2015. Mrs. Quincy said that Emida quit doing the event over 15 years ago and she said it was important to bring the event back for future generations.
“Emida Days brings back a lot of history for the community,” Mrs. Quincy said. “It’s something we have a lot of memories of and we want to make new memories for our kids.”
