The city of St. Maries will submit a second grant proposal to the Idaho Department of Commerce for an Idaho Community Development Block Grant. The council approved the measure at their meeting Sept. 23.
The city already received a $500,000 grant this year, which will be put toward repairs and replacement of the city’s wastewater collection system including sewer mains and manholes as part of the bond project. The city hopes to be awarded a second grant next year. Mayor Tom Carver said he feels the city has a good chance to receive the grant.
The city will hold a public hearing to discuss the matter at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 as part of the process. Verbal and written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing. For more information contact Kriss Gibson, city clerk, 208-245-2577.
Once again, the city will hire Walter Steed to write the grant for the city. He currently serves as the project administrator for the current grant. Council members approved a pay request for that matter at their meeting Monday as well in the amount of $4,883.
In other business, Mayor Carver said he is staying in contact with the Idaho Transportation Department and pushing for there to be three access points to the newly constructed bridges along State 3. Two access points will be installed, but there were three originally. Also, lights will be installed along the bridges as well.
Two contractors are supposed to arrive in town next week. Coeur d’Alene Paving is expected to begin prep work for ahead of paving in the city as part of grant money the city received totaling $125,000 in emergency relief funds. DG&S, the contractor who was selected to do the work associated with the water and sewer improvement project, are also expected to arrive.
A decision was tabled in regards to a request for a utility easement and partial street vacation along an undeveloped stretch of 19th Street by Eric and Karen Krier. Situated on the property to be vacated is a tank and Mayor Carver said the city was unsure of the history of the tank or who might actually own it. The decision was tabled in order to determine who might be responsible for it.
Members of the council offered no opinions on a request from Alex Barta, executive director on Timber Plus, to apply for two grants on behalf of the city. Mr. Barta suggested the grants could be combined and allow the city to develop its own RV park with a marina. No decision was taken on the matter as it was not on the agenda as an action item. Mr. Barta did say he go could whichever direction the city wanted him to with the grants and that if they received them they would not be committed to accepting the money.
Finally, a pay request for $11,200 to HMH Engineering was approved for two reports that must be drawn up for DEQ to approve in regards to the city’s wastewater reuse permits. Amendments to an agreement with PotlatchDeltic to allow the company to discharge into the city’s system were also approved. The amendments dealt with the company sharing test results with the city and put into place a fee for another part of the facility overlooked when the agreement was drafted in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.