Patients at Benewah Community Hospital may need to be patient as hospital staff continues to deal with an influx of COVID-19 admissions.
BCH CEO Chuck Lloyd said patients at the the hospital should expect longer wait times in the ER and the clinic due to a high volume of COVID-19 patients being admitted into the hospital as well as staffing being stretched thin.
Additionally, where patients are seen in the hospital can change as well since the ER has started to fill up with COVID-19 cases.
He said staff plans to stage other areas in the hospital for patient care.
“What the community needs to understand is that we are doing our best but they may have wait times that could be up to an hour or two,” Lloyd said. “It depends on the amount of COVID positive patients in the ER.”
“Essentially we want the community to know that it will take longer to be seen and they may not be seen in places like normal,” he added.
Lloyd noted nearby healthcare facilities like Kootenai Health have already started to transition parts of its hospital into areas that were previously used for educational purposes.
He said BCH has had as high as a 49 percent COVID positivity rate over the last several weeks, where Kootenai Health has had about a consistent 28 percent positivity rate.
Lloyd also said as hospitals start to fill up with COVID-19 patients it may become more difficult for BCH to be able to transfer critically sick patients to other hospitals.
“We would enter into crisis standards if we are not able to transfer COVID patients,” he said. “We have a plan in place if we can’t transfer that we’ll take care of people as best as we can.”
Lloyd said a majority of the patients who are brought to the ER with COVID-19 have been unvacinated.
“If you are sick, obviously you should be isolating at home,” Lloyd said. “Those sick should take advantage of things like IGA’s curbside grocery pickup.”
BCH has also stopped providing vaccine clinics due to a lack of staffing. The Panhandle Health District and Jack’s Pharmacy will continue to provide vaccines to the community.
Currently the hospital does COVID-19 testing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Patients are encouraged to call prior coming to the testing site.
For more information contact BCH at 208-245-5551.
