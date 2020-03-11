Governor Brad Little has been pushing for more of a focus on literacy in Idaho’s public elementary schools, and area schools are listening.
Last week and this week area schools are celebrating not only Dr. Seuss’s birthday, which was on March 2, but also they have encouraged literacy by celebrating Reading Across America week.
Last week both the Lakeside and Heyburn Elementary schools celebrated with a week of activities and, of course, lots of reading.
Various staff and board members with the St. Maries School District were invited to read with the students at the Heyburn. Superintendent Alica Holthaus was among the special guests to visit the school.
Heyburn Principal Tammi Masters said that Read Across America week was a great opportunity to spark a love of reading in her students.
“Data shows that students who read make bigger gains in all areas of academics,” Ms. Masters said. “Read Across America is a chance to make reading fun and get more students involved in reading.”
“You’ll run into kids that are fine reading in school but have a hard time reading at home,” she continued. “We tell parents this is an excellent opportunity to read to your child out loud.”
She said that she sent home letters with the students for them to log their reading through the week.
Ms. Masters told students that if they put in a school wide total of 36,000 minutes of reading time that she would be covered in green slime at the school’s assembly on Friday March 6.
Lakeside elementary celebrated last week by having Dr. Seuss themed days where students could dress up. School secretary Connie Teitz said that Dr. Seuss is a good tie-in with Read Across America and it gets students excited to read.
“We always do this the week of Dr. Seuss’s birthday,” Ms. Teitz said. “It’s pretty awesome and the kids always have fun.”
She said that they usually have a family literacy night the week of Read Across America but it was postponed to Thursday, March 12 at 4:30 because students and familieswere absent due to the State basketball tournament.
Lastly, Harrison Elementary is celebrating Dr. Suess this week. The reading event started on March 9 and will go through March 13.
Each day kids will focus on reading and other fun activities while in class. Students are encouraged to dress up for a different theme each day. Wednesday March 11 kids will celebrate “Wacky Wednesday.”
For more information on Harrison Elementary’s Dr. Seuss week call 208-689-3511. To inquire about Lakeside Elementary’s family literacy night call 208-686-1651.
