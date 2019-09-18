A man wanted in Nebraska was arrested after a standoff with SWAT officers in Worley Sept. 10.
According to a press release, the suspect had barricaded himself in his home, and refused to exit for several hours as police surrounded the building. Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT officers responded to the home at 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a wanted person in residence.
The suspect, 65-year-old Robert Lee, is wanted in Nebraska for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon. He has previously been convicted of burglary, robbery and murder.
After a three-hour standoff, officers entered the residence and arrested Lee. He was taken to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building and detained. There were no injuries reported during the incident.
