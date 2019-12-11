Christmas festivities are coming to Harrison this weekend.
The lakeside community will host its annual Winterfest on Saturday Dec 14, and the Christmas celebration will be filled with festivities that will engage the community and highlight the real meaning of Christmas.
The Harrison Chamber of Commerce and the Harrison Community Baptist Church joined forces to bring Christmas cheer to residents.
Festivities will be hosted throughout town with city park acting as the central hub for the celebration.
Colton Galle, who has been involved with organizing the festival for five years, said that the event is a time for community members and local business to get together and celebrate.
“It's one party or get together before a lot of people depart for the winter months,” Mr. Galle said. “Local businesses are open and run specials on merchandise and discounts on food items.”
Mr. Galle said that there will be other events including hayrides around town, a ham dinner at the Harrison Trading Post, and caroling.
Fire pits will be set up throughout town for families to have a place to warm up after walking around the town
Mr. Galle said that the event he looks forward to each year is the live nativity that is hosted in city park. He said that a lot of effort is put into the nativity and that it is one of the main events that attracts people to the festival.
“The live nativity is always a good thing for me, Christian faith background its important to show the true meaning of Christmas. We get a lot of positive feedback from people,” Mr. Galle. “It's not just a cheesy and cheaply put together nativity. We had a costume designer come in and they made all the period clothing.”
He said that he has even witnessed people react emotionally to the nativity, a moment he says makes the effort he puts in worth it.
“Its a magical moment to be able to know that you can create that moment for people,” Mr Galle said. “Even for those who maybe don't know the real story of Christmas.”
Mr. Galle siad that one thing he was dissapointed about was that the organizers were not going to be able to do the sky lanterns this year as he said they have been banned in Idaho.
“Its very unfortunate,” Mr. Galle said. “We would get a lot of people from all over for that event, but I'm not going to quit fighting to get it back.”
The scavenger hunt, caroling and hayrides will be from 4 p.m to 6 p.m followed by the live Nativity from 6 p.m to 7 p.m.
One Shot Charlies will also be showing the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m.
For more information contact the Harrison Community Baptist Church at 208-689-3506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.