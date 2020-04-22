The County Board of Commissioners of the Clarkia Better Roads Highway District are asking the public if they should temporarily increase the tax levy of the district.
The board asked to raise the tax levy from the current amount of $73,000 to $88,000 per year for a two year period for the purpose of providing sufficient funds for operations.
These operations include construction and maintenance of the district’s roads and bridges, beginning in 2020.
According to the Shoshone County Clerks office, all residents that reside in the Clarkia Better Roads Highway District were mailed a ballot. Voters can register and vote up to May 19.
For more information contact the Shoshone County Clerk’s office at 208-752-1264.
