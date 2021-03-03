Railroad Avenue and the surrounding area has a long history of oil contamination that the DEQ has yet to consider as it investigates St. Joe Oil as a possible source of the petrochemicals discovered during a recent street excavation.
The most well-known is the St. Maries Creosote site, the contamination of which was reported in 1998 when workers in the area noticed an oily sheen on the St. Joe River. The creosote contamination occurred more than 40-years prior when creosote was used to treat poles and absorbed into the soil.
The result was multi-million-dollar cleanup effort, a sizeable portion of unusable riverfront in the city, and a company not associated with the contamination being held financially responsible for the historic damages.
St. Joe Oil could be on the same trajectory if the DEQ does not consider the evidence for historic contamination. St. Joe Oil Manager Rudy Brandvold, and employee since the mid-1970s, has documented evidence of multiple instances for contamination to have occurred. He shared his findings with this newspaper.
The St. Maries City Council in May and June of 1918 refers to the earliest known incident of a major oil spill in the area, but the scale and date of the incident are not provided.
“It is said that the oil spill was caused by a disgruntled railroad employee, and that he opened the valves to drain the 500,000-gallon bunker oil tank,” Mr. Brandvold said.
The city minutes do not detail the cause. The spill is only referenced due to a need for waterline repairs and the city and the railway company disagreeing over who should cover the costs. The city said that everything worked fine prior to the railway company spilling oil.
Kerosene tanks were first installed in 1912, bulk oil was in place shortly after, and coal transport and storage would be located near the tracks as well.
In 1930, yet another contamination event was reported after a flood that year.
“A 500,000-gallon tank tipped, broke the piping and oil was spilled out of the tank. This 500,000-gallon oil tank was located right about where the current 10th Street Lumber’s Office is located on what is now the corner of Railroad Avenue and 10th Street (then was called Milwaukee Rd),” Mr. Brandvold said.
The tipped tank can be seen in a photo taken shortly after the flood.
Mr. Brandvold said that he suspected previously contaminated soil was used to build up the current location of St. Joe Oil.
“In 1969, the swamp which was located at 11th and Railroad (where the warehouse of St. Joe Oil Co. is currently located) was filled and this is where Standard Oil of California built their warehouse and office. It is my guess that the pile of dirt that the 500,000-gallon tank sat on was used to fill the swamp, and then more dirt was brought in to fill the top for future construction of what is now our warehouse and office,” Mr. Brandvold said.
Mr. Brandvold suggested that water in the area could have contaminated the site prior to its excavation.
“Bunker oil in 1918 was not refined like it is now, as gas was a biproduct. It was full of things such as benzene, toluene, etc. The gasoline was pumped back into the rivers from the Standard (Oil) refineries, until it was later found to be useful in things such as gasoline engines,” Mr. Brandvold said.
DEQ records show that initial test results of the soil samples taken from the trench along Railroad Ave. and a second sample from a stockpile of collected soil, show concentrated amounts of benzene, ethylbenzene and naphthalene that exceed acceptable screening levels.
Evidence suggests that small spills would have gone unreported to the public.
“I have on hand the 1975 Original Spill Plan from Standard Oil of California, which in short, says to not report anything unless you kill someone, damage property or the media gets wind of a spill. You will find this attached,” Mr. Brandvold said.
The following excerpts are from the Standard Oil Company of California, Western Operations, Inc. spill plan:
“Major oil spills can generate complex technical, legal, and public relations problems for the company. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that the best way to handle oil spills is to prevent their occurrence (emphasis theirs).
“Serious fires or disasters involving plants or equipment of other oil companies should be similarly reported, particularly where it appears that they will be reported in the news because of fatalities, or spectacular nature, or where special methods of fire extinguishment may have been used. Such fires in plants of other companies often supply valuable information.”
“In the event the accident or occurrence is of an unusual or spectacular nature, likely to attract the attention of the general public and news media, or where it involves substantial property damage, or serious personal injuries or fatalities, this public affairs information should be reported directly to Mr. T. B. Holding.”
“Occurrences of a minor nature should be reported in the usual routine manner as at present, by Fire Report…by letter or otherwise as the case may be.”
Documentation of direct contamination from coal has not been discovered. However, at least one accident did occur near the coal and oil storage area. Historic photos show the damage sustained to the coal storage and the Standard Oil bulk plant caused by a train derailment.
“Between 1947-1950, there was a train derailment up against the Hughes Coal Storage and the Standard Bulk Plant Property. I have the original operating handbook for the facility. In this handbook it explains how to offload railcars. It says to use the sidetrack that supplied Standard Oil, which right next to our current loading rack…This sidetrack supplied at least five bulk plants, there are still offload lines underground that were capped off and left,” Mr. Brandvold said.
Some of the lines that remain underground today were revealed during the ongoing construction on Railroad Avenue. Mr. Brandvold provided photos of the lines which show them sitting in pools of black fluid and sludge.
Documentation from the EPA confirms that not all of the pollution from the Carney Pole site was removed.
The EPA webpage dedicated to the St. Maries Creosote Site reads in part “EPA is working with the cleanup party to finalize institutional controls on the upland portion of the site since some contamination was left in place…The sediment concentrations of PAHs in the St Joe River show that the cleanup level has not been achieved. As a result, EPA is developing a plan to address the contaminated sediment,” the EPA website reads.
The DEQ investigation of contamination found underneath Railroad Avenue is ongoing.
Crews hired by St. Joe Oil collected core samples from around the property as part of a site inspection requested by the Department of Environmental Quality in January. Mr. Brandvold said they would drill 8 to 16 samples. The DEQ findings of those samples have yet to be provided to Mr. Brandvold.
A representative of the DEQ Coeur d’Alene office, Dan Kinney, on site during the sample collection said that to his knowledge the DEQ was not investigating potential historical sources of contamination at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.