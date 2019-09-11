SMHS Homecoming: golden axe back up for grabs

Homecoming is next week and more than just students will get involved.
This year the golden axe competition returns and local businesses have a chance to get involved in some friendly competition.
“All the businesses in town are welcome to participate,” ASB member Taylor Humphrey said.
Businesses can dress up in class colors each day, and the business with the most participation by the end of the week will win the golden axe.
“To make it fair for small businesses we are going to go off a percentage of employees, so businesses with a large amount of employees don’t have an advantage over smaller businesses,” ASB member Lily Mowry said. “If you want to support your kids, its a way for parents to have a way to get involved.”
Businesses can also allow different classes to decorate their windows in class colors to show their support. The high school students said they would be responsible for painting the windows and clean up.
“Its a way to bring the community back into homecoming,” Taylor said.
Community members can get involved in the week’s festivities as well. During homecoming week there will be events that are open to the public. On Wednesday there will be a boys ‘Jock Strap’ volleyball game and girls ‘Powder Puff” football. There will also be a tailgate party at 5:30 p.m on Friday right before the varsity football game.
“I don’t play sports, I like to coordinate things, and it feels like I get to contribute to school spirit,” Lily said. “This year it has become super important to be more inclusive, and we want to get kids who aren’t into sport to feel like they can be involved.”
This is the second year high school students and businesses have participated in the golden axe competition. Activities Director Kristi Payne said last year Valley Vista was the big winner, but she hears there may be some more competition this year.
She said that the Booster Club bought a golden axe plaque and donated it to the high school and to have a physical trophy makes victory even sweeter.
Class colors can be represented at businesses Monday Sept 16 through Thursday Sept. 19. The rest of the weekend community members and high school students are encouraged to wear Lumberjack green in support of their boys football and soccer teams. The varsity football game will be on Friday night Sept. 20th and the boys soccer game will be Saturday morning Sept. 21st at noon.
Businesses that participate are asked to send pictures of staff members in class colors to Mrs. Payne at Kpayne@sd41.org.
