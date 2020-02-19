Improvements to the St. Maries School District’s buildings could pay for themselves, an engineering firm said.
Representatives from McKinstry, a Spokane-based construction and energy efficiency firm, presented an early assessment of St. Maries school buildings’ energy efficiency. The assessment was free of cost.
“They come in and look at our facilities, looking for things that can lower our energy costs,” Superintendent Alica Holthaus said. “It so happens that all of the things they mentioned were already on our lists for future renovation.”
Contributors to energy waste in the district, they said, are long-outdated HVAC and heating units in most buildings, as well as fluorescent lights. Both items have been previously identified by the district as part of bond and facilities levy assessments.
What wasn’t already known, the firm said, was that the district could fund its own renovations by borrowing against future energy savings.
McKinstry’s model – which they have employed successfully with other school districts, including Potlatch and West Bonner – proposes that a district enter into a design build contract for energy-saving renovations. The company would do a detailed inspection of the work, then quotes a guaranteed price to the district.
In addition to working with the district to minimize costs, the firm would also guarantee their savings. This means that McKinstry would absorb additional costs if they are higher than expected, and would return unspent money to the district if the cost is lower.
Part of the company’s assessment is a projected energy cost savings, which estimates how much money is saved through more efficient systems and practices. Based on that assessment, the district could then secure a loan against that future savings, which would pay for the cost of renovations and be repaid over several years.
Representatives suggested, based on their early estimates, that changes could save the district tens of thousands of dollars each year. However, a more detailed survey of district buildings and systems would be needed for a more accurate amount.
No action was taken by trustees, as the McKinstry proposal was preliminary. The topic will likely be discussed further during a Feb. 19 special meeting.
