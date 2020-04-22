Residents in the Pokey Creek area have asked Benewah County Commissioners to halt the permit process for a cell tower near Santa.
A permit for construction of a cell tower in the area was requested by Weis Towers but it has not been approved.
Residents opposed to the tower have previously cited health concerns, noise and lower property values as reasons to relocate or ban the tower.
Residents in support of the cell tower have also cited health concerns. They want to know they can contact emergency services when needed. Landlines in the area are unreliable according to those residents.
Most recently, several residents submitted a form letter to the county commissioners asking them to halt the process until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
The letter accuses wireless providers of using the coronavirus pandemic to their advantage.
“Wireless providers are using the COVID-19 emergency as cover to expand their rapid and virtually unsupervised deployment of harmful wireless infrastructure,” the letter states.
Discussion regarding the proposed tower has been ongoing at county commissioner meetings since at least May 2019.
The letter urged the county commissioners invoke emergency authority granted by the FCC to stop the process. They cite an FCC case that authorizes the temporary halt of network expansion in times of a natural disaster or “other comparable emergency.”
In July 2019, the county commissioners agreed to work with Weis Towers to find an alternative site.
However, no suitable alternative location was found.
Weis Towers previously completed a tower in Emida. The towers would provide cellular service in the UpRiver area.
The project is anticipated to cost $85,000 according to the permit request.
Neither the county commissioners nor Weis Towers responded in time for comment on this story.
