The Coeur d'Alene Casino plans to open after a six week hiatus.
The casino will open to the general public May 1. The casino first closed it's doors on March 20, due to coronavirus concerns.
Those who wish to visit the casino can expect to see changes made throughout the property in an effort to protect guests and employees.
Facemasks or face coverings will now be required for everyone who enters the casino property.
The casino will implement significant social distancing efforts such as reduced and distanced seating at all of its restaurants, lounges and gaming machines. Casino staff has also taken measures to install Plexiglas barriers in key locations.
In addition the Spa Ssakwa'q'n, the High Mountain Buffet, bingo, and off-track betting will continue to be closed during this first phase of reopening.
The casino announced that it will continue its cleaning efforts and will continue to close from 3:00 a.m to 7 a.m daily.
The Coeur d'Alene Tribe also announced that it will start a phased reopening of the reservation.
The CDA Tribal Council announced on it's Facebook that it has appointed a task force made up of tribal council members, key directors from tribal departments, CDA casino executives, medical professionals and members of Marimn Health's leadership team.
The group created guidelines for the phased reopening that are based on local coronavirus trends and data, and the plan was announced to be consistent with the reopening guidelines that were released by the federal government.
The task force plans to meet regularly and review local coronavirus data and provide recommendations to the CDA Tribal Council.
For more information on the CDA Casino's reopening, visit their website at www.cdacasino.com/covid19/.
For more information regarding the CDA Tribe's reopening plan call the tribal offices at 208-686-1800.
