Parents and community members can look forward to the return of the annual winter program at the Lakeside Elementary School.
The school will have a concert starting at 5:15 p.m., Thursday, December 16, at Lakeside Elementary.
The concert will include performances from students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The performances will be broken up into multiple groups.
The Kindergarten through third grade group will perform from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., followed by the fourth through sixth grade group performing from 6 to 7 p.m. The sixth graders will then have a short play after the performances.
Music instructor Rebekah Hendricks said she and students are excited to have the program again since last year's was canceled. She said this year will look different than past programs.
“We are going about things differently this year, it will be a holiday's renewed kind of program since we are starting again,” Hendricks said. “We will have a lot of new music this year. There will be some pieces people will recognize but a lot that is brand new.”
She also said the incorporation of a play is a new addition to the winter program.
“The more we have a chance to combine the arts, the more enriching it is for the students,” she said.
Hendricks also added that some of the grades will be performing using instruments including the second grade class who will perform with bells and the fourth grade class who will perform with recorders.
For more information contact the Lakeside Elementary at 208-686-1651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.