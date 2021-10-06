As positive tests roll in, case numbers continue to rise, and hospitals fill up, a new treatment option for COVID-19 has become available in North Idaho.
A monoclonal antibody therapy has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use during the pandemic, and it is available from a special clinic at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d’Alene.
The antibodies work by being injected to the body and then targeting specific proteins on the coronavirus, preventing the virus from entering cells and keeping the infection from spreading. This reduces the effects when patients are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the disease, potentially reducing the need for hospitalization.
The treatment only works when the virus is already present in the body, so in order to be treated, patients need to have received a positive COVID test and be referred by their primary care provider.
Heritage Health reports that six people from Benewah County have received the antibody treatment in Coeur d’Alene so far. The location in Kootenai County is the first of three planned facilities sponsored by the state to provide the antibody therapy, with the others are scheduled to open in Idaho Falls and in the Treasure Valley.
“Monoclonal antibody treatments are one more tool in our toolbox to save lives and reduce hospitalizations,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “We are doing what we can to make these life-saving treatments widely available, but Idahoans are urged to choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and ensure healthcare access is available to all.”
The governor’s office also reports that hundreds of Idahoans have received the antibody treatment directly from local healthcare providers. Benewah Community Hospital is one of those providers, but now that the center in Coeur d’Alene has opened, patients can expect to be sent there instead.
Health officials still ask the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which would be the best way to stop its spread. Officials also caution that monoclonal antibodies do not cure the disease, just reduce its symptoms, so it is not a substitute for vaccination.
Anyone looking to receive the antibody treatment needs to contact their primary care provider first. For more information, call Heritage Health at (208) 620-5250.
