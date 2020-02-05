Tommy and his siblings set 96th birthday celebration

A local resident will celebrate his 96th birthday in February.
Floyd “Tommy” Thomason, a long-time Benewah County resident, will celebrate his birthday Feburary 4, marking his 96th year.
Mr. Thomason was born in 1924 and raised on a ranch near Gooding, among his five brothers and three sisters.
Mr. Thomason married Joy Allen in 1945, and the two enjoyed 74 years of marriage before her passing in October 2019.
He now lives on Flat Creek with his brother, Pete Thomason.
He will be joined in his celebration by his four living siblings: Ethel, age 99; Edith, age 97; Pete, age 93; and Kenny, age 89.
With Kenny’s birthday in March, all five siblings will be older than 90 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.