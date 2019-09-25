A legislative group has formed to find ways to provide property tax relief in Idaho.
Four members of the Republican caucus are a part of the group; they will study current tax structures and work to create transparency in the property-tax process.
Members of the group hope this will help to encourage economic development while meeting the needs of local government.
