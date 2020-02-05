DEQ is accepting applications for the Volkswagen Settlement Fund, 2020 Vehicle Replacement Program to replace older, higher emissions diesel vehicles or engines with cleaner electric, alternative fuel, or diesel vehicles or engines.
This competitive application program will provide reimbursement for a percentage of the cost of eligible vehicle or engine replacements.
Eligible applicants include both government and nongovernment fleet owners. For more information about the settlement and the vehicle replacement program, including evaluation criteria and the application, visit www.deq.idaho.gov/vw-settlement.
To be considered for this funding cycle, completed applications must be received by March 30, 2020.
For more information or questions about the application, contact G. Michael Brown at (208) 373–0232 or g.michael.brown@deq.idaho.gov.
