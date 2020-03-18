Valley Vista Care is changing its daily procedures in response to concerns over coronavirus according to CEO Chuck Lloyd.
“As of Saturday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released new guidance for nursing facilities and we have been doing things as CMS has guided us to do it,” Mr. Lloyd said.
New guidelines include restricting access to visitors and non-essential personnel, the cancellation of group activities, communal dining and encouraging social distancing among residents. Staff members and residents are also being continually screened for fever and respiratory illnesses.
According to Mr. Lloyd exceptions to visitation policies will be made on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care or end of life situations. Valley Vista Care will also facilitate virtual communication between patients and family members and notify them of any changes in a patient’s condition.
Should anyone at VVC contract coronavirus, the facility has the appropriate protective equipment on hand and is able to place infected patients in isolation according to Mr. Lloyd.
Mr. Lloyd said there are no known cases of coronavirus at the facility and the new measures are precautionary.
For those with loved ones at VVC who have questions or concerns a direct line is available at 208-245-4576 Ext. 210.
For non-resident inquiries related to coronavirus contact the VVC Public Information Officer at 208-245-4576 Ext. 104. Updates will be posted on the VVC Facebook page as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.