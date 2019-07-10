The hour and-a-half drive aside, Gold Center-Marble Creek Trail #251 offers a backcountry feel in exchange for a relatively moderate hike.
At least for the first couple miles.
Gold Center-Marble Creek Trail #251 can be a quick, hour trip to the splash dam or, time permitting, has the miles to last an entire weekend.
Trail #251 runs into Marble Creek Trail #261 and Marble Homestead Trail #216 nearly immediately after embarking on its north trailhead.
Using trail #216, a small loop that stretches a little more than a mile travels through old stands of timber while passing along fern-covered forest floors.
Shortly after intersecting with trail #261, Gold Center-Marble Creek Trail #251 drops into Marble Creek, where a three-quarter mile jaunt leads to the remains of Marble Creek splash dam, the majority of which are still intact.
Trail #251 traverses Marble Creek and continues on to Cornwall Road 1903 before climbing the steep hills surrounding McGuire Creek and moving toward Grandmother Mountain (6,371 ft.).
Less than a mile from the intersection of trail #251 and the Marble Divide-Grandfather Trail #275 stands the peak of Grandmother Mountain, which towers above 6,000 feet in elevation and holds breathtaking scenic views of the Clearwater Mountains.
