The Kootenai School District board of trustees hired interim superintendent Dennis Kachelmier in a special meeting, July 15.
Mr. Kachelmier served as principal of the St. Maries Middle School from 2005 to 2013. He has nine years of teaching experience and 25 years of administrative experience, 10 of which were as a superintendent. Most recently, he was the associate superintendent of the Nezperce School District, 2018 to 2019, and superintendent of the district from 2015 to 2018.
“I’m excited to be here,” Mr. Kachelmier said. “Kootenai is a good school and my passion is for small schools.”
