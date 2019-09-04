The Bureau of Reclamation gave the Coeur d’Alene Tribe a $195,979 grant to monitor water quality on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is one of 19 tribes in the western United States that received money from the agency for technical assistance in managing tribes’ water and related resources, according to a release issued by the bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.