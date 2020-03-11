Several donations for Benewah County CASA arrived in the final week before the annual Ray of Hope Luncheon, March 11. Those donations, combined with the earlier contributions, pushed the total for the 2020 event to $3,330.
“That figure is prior to the lunch last week at the Eagles Lodge. We always have solid support the day of the lunch as well so when we have the final figures we will report them,” Dan Hammes, an organizer of the event, said.
Those who contributed in the final week include Dr. Kelly Silva, Cliff and Bonnie Mooney, the Paul Bunyan Days Committee, Jack Buell Trucking, Cheri Woodin, Joe and Janice Spiesman and Merle and Carol Humphrey.
“We always have great support from our business community, but every year more and more local residents and families are supporting CASA and this year is no different,” Mr. Hammes said.
Other donors include Dunham & Wolff Law Offices, St. Maries Kiwanis, Archie’s IGA, Ken’s Custom Body and Paint, Jack Harold, Gary Fountain (in memory of Ruth B. and W.W. Curley Fountain, Hughes Ace Hardware, Hodge Funeral Home, St. Maries Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary, former prosecutor Greg Keller, Susan Waddell, Bud and Janice McCall and Sue McDowell.
PotlatchDeltic sponsored the lunch.
(0) comments
