A solid financial record combined with a conservative approach to taxation, while still delivering county services, are some of the reasons Jack Buell is seeking re-election as Benewah County Commissioner.
That and he has a passion for the job.
“I enjoy the work. I never get tired of taking care of county business and think I do a good job,” Mr. Buell, a Democrat, said. “Benewah County has a very strong financial basis and that did not happen by accident.”
Mr. Buell was first elected in 1974 and early in his service the county did not have strong finances. With hard work, and judicious management, that has changed, he said.
“I’d like to say I had a lot to do with that because I always treat the county’s money as if it were my own and we do all we can to stretch our dollars.”
Roads are always a challenge. The county collects about 7 cents per thousand in assessed valuation for its road budget. That compares to some local road districts that collect as much as $1.58 per thousand from property owners.
“Some rural residents want us to raise road taxes but the people who live closer to towns oppose that idea. We work to find the balance,” he said.
The county has made improvements in several area roads and plans major upgrades on the Benewah Road this year.
Much of county business involves federal and state agencies, Mr. Buell said. His contacts within both the state government and with federal agencies pay dividends for the county.
“So much of what the county faces on a daily basis has to do with dealing with the state and federal governments. I know those people and have dealt with them for years. That’s a real benefit for our county,” he said.
One way the county has saved money during his tenure is due to Mr. Buell’s willingness to help when he can by using the resources of his trucking company.
When the county’s garbage truck was disabled, Mr. Buell hauled the county garbage to Missoula – at no charge – until it could be repaired. When the city water line that served residents up the St. Joe River Road had to be replaced, his company hauled water to homeowners for more than a year until the job was done.
“A lot of people don’t know all we do things like that because we don’t talk about it. But we do because they help make this a better place. That and it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
