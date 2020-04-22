Fire blocks state highway; no cause reported

A fire on State Highway 5 blocked traffic for several hours April 16.
Local fire and police departments responded to a fire that ignited in the early afternoon a few yards from State 5. The fire was located on the corner before Shay Hill Road on the northern side of the highway.
The Benewah County Sheriffs Department had to control traffic as fire fighters worked to get the fire under control. East and westbound vehicles were both stopped and asked to either turn around or wait for the road to be clear again.
St. Maries Fire Protection District Chief Larry Naccarato said that luckily no one was hurt.
“Things were happening so fast yesterday (April 16) and the fire came on so fast a lot of people got caught by surprise,” Chief Naccarato said.
The fire burned approximately six acres and caused the destruction of an old pump house. The fire did not cross over the highway and no other property was damaged.
Rosalyn Bell, a resident who lives close to the site of the fire, said that she noticed something was wrong when she started to see smoke from outside her windows.
“I was just sitting in my kitchen and looked outside to see smoke coming up from the bushes below our house,” Mrs. Bell said. “It was about then that I saw a bunch of fire trucks and police show up.”
Approximately 13 firemen respondend to the scene and members from the PotlatchDeltic fire department also responded with a water tender.
“The public did a good job of being patient with us,” Chief Naccarato said. “The Benewah County Sheriff’s Department did a good job, and PotlatchDeltic came out with their water tender. Their fire chief was out there and was a tremendous help also.”
“For awhile the fire was very dangerous,” Chief Naccarato said. “Winds were right and drove it up canyon towards the highway. Anything that would have happened if the fire crossed over the highway could have been devastating.”
SMFPD and the Idaho Department of Lands could not comment on the cause of the fire as it is still under investigation.
Chief Naccarato did warn that any kind of controlled burn can potentially get out of hand and that it is best to call the SMFPD or IDL prior to burning.
“I put it out that people need to be very careful, call into the fire station and find out,” Mr. Naccarato said. “The middle of the day is the worst time to do that stuff and conditions will only keep getting dryer. Call in and find out.”
For more information contact the SMFPD at 208-245-5253 or the IDL at 208-245-4551.
