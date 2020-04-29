PotlatchDeltic, Ace give helmets

Hughes Ace Hardware and PotlatchDeltic want to keep bicyclists safe.
The two businesses have come together to set up a fund that will allow kids and adults alike to get a free bicycle helmet if they are in need.
Hughes Ace Hardware owner John Hughes said that the program started after an accident on Capitol Hill almost claimed a boy’s life.
“A little over a year ago a young boy was hit by a pickup on capitol hill,” Mr. Hughes said. “Basically the helmet is what saved them and if they hadn’t been wearing one they could have been another statistic.”
“Potlatch stepped up and wanted to make sure that kids have helmets, so they contributed money to a free helmet fund and we agreed to buy the helmets,” Mr. Hughes said.
Mr. Hughes said that since the inception of the program in November 2018, the two businesses have given away over $2,000 worth of bicycle helmets.
He said that they still have enough funding to give away another 75 to 80 helmets to local bicyclists.
Those who want to get a free helmet can visit Hughes Ace Hardware. Staff will have the resident fill out a voucher and they will be sized for a helmet.
“We want to make sure everything fits right, otherwise most of the time people won’t wear them it they are too big or too small,” Mr. Hughes said. “We generally have a few different helmet styles for people to choose from as well.”
He said that if they don’t carry a specific size they will be able to order it and will notify the person when it arrives.
Mr. Hughes said that with a potential for more funding, he would like to continue the program. He said that it is important to keep our communities children and adult bicyclists safe.
“A helmet is something anyone should wear when on a bike, so many things can go wrong,” Mr. Hughes said. “If anyone wants to come get a helmet, we are here for them.”
For more information call Hughes Ace Hardware at 208-245-6544.
