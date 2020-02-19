Ken’s Body Shop, Archie’s IGA and Dunham & Wolff Law Offices joined the growing list of major sponsors for the CASA Ray of Hope luncheon, March 11.
Their support comes as no surprise.
“Archie’s, Ken’s and Dunham & Wolff have been major sponsors of this fundraiser since its inception,” Dan Hammes, organizer of the event, said. “This year marks the seventh year of their support.”
The lunch, which will be at the Eagles Lodge, is the sole fundraiser for Benewah County CASA.
CASA volunteers work with children who suffer abuse and neglect and they represent children in the court system and help find them a safe home.
“These volunteers are there when nobody else can be. The work they do is so important and it is no exaggeration to say that they change lives,” Mr. Hammes said.
The emphasis of this year’s event will be to honor all CASA volunteers.
“In addition to raising money for the organization, we want to recognize the work our volunteers. We hope to get a great turnout for the lunch so these people can see just how much they are appreciated,” Mr. Hammes said.
PotltachDeltic will provide the lunch at no charge so all the money raised during the event can be used to provide services to local children. This is the seventh year PotlatchDeltic has sponsored the St. Maries event.
Kiwanis Club, which also has donated every year, joins the list of major sponsors for the March 11 event.
For more information call Mr. Hammes at 208-245-4538.
