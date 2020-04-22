The St. Maries School District announced that it has created WiFi hotspots available to students.
The district said that it has made three hotspots that will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the St. Maries High School parking lot, the St. Maries Middle School at the intersection of South 14th Street and Washington Avenue. There will also be a hot spot at the UpRiver School parking lot.
The district asks that those who want to access the hotspots to remain in their vehicles and that there will be no access to any of the buildings.
The hotspots will be named SD41_Public and no password is required. The service will be available until school resumes or the end of the school year.
Those with questions on the hotspots can contact the St. Maries School District at 208-245-2579.
