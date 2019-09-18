The Elks Lodge will cancel its Monday night movie series due to lack of participation.
This summer the organization offered free movie and refreshments in an event they called Marvelous Movie Mondays, featuring the Marvel Avengers series. This week, organizers of the event cancelled it after not receiving enough interest from the public.
