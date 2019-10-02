There will be a meeting in St. Maries for those interested in foster parenting.
Members of the Department of Health and Welfare and Fostering Idaho will be there to provide information on the application process to become a foster parent.
“We want to answer the public’s questions and clear up any things they may have heard,” Fostering Idaho Recruitment Coordinator Dannie Swanson said.
Mrs. Swanson said that there will also be a Resource Peer Mentor (RPM) in attendance to help with answering questions.
RPMs are social workers who are involved with the application process and are usually assigned to potential foster parents to share information and provide assistance with the process.
“With how much this topic is being talked about, we want to keep the ball rolling,” Mrs. Swanson. “We want to try and get the word out as much as possible.”
The meeting is open to the public and will be on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m at the St. Maries Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
For more information contact Mrs. Swanson at 208-446-3107.
