Area schools plan to close this week through April 6 in response to coronavirus concerns.
The closures were the result of a meeting yesterday morning where the Kootenai, Plummer-Worley and St. Maries superintendents met to discuss the ongoing situation concerning COVID 19. The three area school districts came to the conclusion to close the districts starting this week.
The St. Maries School District superintendent Alica Holthaus announced that district schools will be closed starting Thursday and Friday this week.
The Plummer-Worley School District will be closed starting Wednesday March 18.
The area superintendents agreed to meet April 1 with health officials to review the situation. Ms. Holthaus said she currently plans for the St. Maries school district to make up the missed days in the end of May and early June.
It was not reported whether or not the Plummer-Worley or Kootenai school districts plan to make up the missed days at the end of the school year.
The districts will only miss seven school days as spring break was already scheduled for March 30 through April 3.
The Avery School District Superintendent Robert Vian also announced that the Calder School will be closing at the end of the school day on Tuesday, March 17. The Avery School District plans to reopen on April 6.
“While the district lies in a fairly remote area of Idaho, we have a large population of elderly citizens and the district is concerned about the possibility of the spread of coronavirus through the close knit community and families,” Mr. Vian said.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribal school recently announced that it will close its schools starting on March 18 through April 6.
The coronavirus has caused disruptions among businesses, government and education throughout the country.
For more information call the St. Maries District office at 208-245-2579, the Plummer-Worley District office at 208-686-1621, the Kootenai District office at 208-689-3631, the Calder School at 208-245-2479, or the Coeur d’Alene Tribal school at 208-686-5808.
