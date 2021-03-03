The recall election for Plummer Mayor Bill Weems is March 9, 2021.
Voting will take place at the Plummer Bible Church, 1090 D Street, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Absentee votes must be submitted by mail or in person to the Benewah County Clerk’s Office by March 5. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Feb. 26.
City residents who are not already registered to vote may register at the Plummer Bible Church poll location when they arrive to vote. Photo identification and proof of a physical address within city limits is required. Proof of address includes utility bills, driver’s license, or wage statements. A PO box is not considered a physical address.
For coverage of the recall see the Feb. 24 edition of this paper or visit gazetterecord.com.
