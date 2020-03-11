A search for a CEO at Benewah Community Hospital will start immediately following the resignation Tuesday of Liz Sellers.
In her resignation letter, Ms. Sellers cited her son’s health as reason for her departure.
“As some are aware, my son recently had a medical emergency, his condition has left him with challenges in his daily life and I will be needed for an unknown time,” Ms. Sellers wrote.
The finances at the hospital improved dramatically during Ms. Sellers’ tenure. When she took the job in September, 2018 the hospital was struggling with new software that impacted receivables. Those issues are largely resolved.
“Liz did a great job for us and we are terribly sorry to see her go. Our hospital certainly prospered under her leadership and she will be hard to replace. We are grateful for all she did here,” Carol Humphrey, vice-chairman of the hospital board, said. “I know she and her son will be in all our prayers.”
Ms. Sellers’ last day at Benewah Community Hospital will be March 20.
