An open house is scheduled for St. Maries residents to learn more about the Forest Service’s Homestead Project in the St. Joe Ranger District, a proposal that would include timber harvest on federal lands.
The last timber sale in the St. Joe region conducted by the Forest Service was last November in an area known as Halfway Malin.
United States Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Shoshana Cooper said that the bureaucracies’ decision to sell timber varies on each project. She said that sometimes timber needs to be cleared from an area for a variety reasons, sometimes to build roads or improve the forests’ drainage basin.
She said that the plan for the Homestead Project in the St. Joe region isn’t set in stone but they will most likely sell timber at some point during the project.
Mrs. Cooper said the meeting will give the public an opportunity to ask questions, learn more about the project and hear how it will effect residents and Idaho Panhandle National Forests.
“It’s important for anybody to attend,” United States Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Shoshana Cooper said. “The project is in its initial phase, it’s not yet set in stone on what kinds of treatment these public lands need. We need feedback and the public helps us make more informed decisions and we get better information.”
Mrs. Cooper said that the project aims to make local forest regions more resilient to disease and to provide a more sustainable use of natural resources. The Forest Service conducted an analysis of the current forest conditions in the project area and identified about 1,200 acres with the potential for silviculture treatment.
The treatments will be beneficial to the growth and overall health of trees and other plant life in the area.
She said that the project will also help to asses the fire danger, potential threat from invasive insects, overall forest health, water and habitat stability, and economic potential for the community.
“We are trying to do more to improve forest conditions,” Mrs. Cooper said. “We see as a result of the project more areas that are more resilient.”
Mrs. Cooper said that the meeting will be important for those who own property adjacent to the lands that the Forest Service looks to analyze.
She said that the Forest Service promotes shared stewardship of forest lands, and they invite land owners, local governments, states and tribes to set landscape-scale priorities and to work across boundaries to improve forest conditions.
“These projects take several years or more for implementation and could be lengthy depending on variables,” Mrs. Cooper said. “It’s a fairly standard project.”
A press release issued by the Forest Service said the project will take place over a 16,757-acre area within Shoshone County and the St. Joe River basin. More specifically the project will be located in the Marble Creek drainage and other associated tributaries such as the Daveggio, Homestead and Shearer Creek drainages.
The open house is scheduled for Sept. 26th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m in the conference room on the ground floor of the St. Maries Federal Building.
For more information contact the St. Joe Ranger District at 208-245-2531 or visit the project website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53049.
