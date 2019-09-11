The Coeur d’Alene Tribe will have no control over water rights outside the Coeur d’Alene reservation, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Sept. 5
The same decision also clarified water rights for the tribe on the reservation, explicitly granting them rights for cultural and non-consumptive uses. However, many of the tribe’s claims to rights outside the reservation – including control over the level of Lake Coeur d’Alene – were confirmed to be invalid.
In a 3-2 decision, the state’s highest court upheld most of the conclusions of the district court in Twin Falls denying tribal claims to water rigths. However, it determined the court had erred on two points, overturning those aspects and sending them back to the district court level for more litigation.
The appeals arose from decisions made during the Coeur d’Alene-Spokane River Basin Adjudication, a legal process in Idaho to establish water rights within the state. The United States Department of the Interior, on behalf of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, filed 353 separate claims in the court, seeking recognition of various water rights “to fulfill the purposes of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s reservation.”
The State of Idaho, along with water rights groups and various private parties in the state, objected to the claims, saying that they reached outside the bounds of the reservation’s requirements. If granted, they argued, the water rights could allow the tribe to control water flows outside the reservation, including controlling the level of Lake Coeur d’Alene.
The water court ruling in the case allowed the Coeur d’Alene Tribe water rights on the reservation for the purposes of agriculture, hunting, fishing and other domestic purposes. These uses did not include industrial, commercial or aesthetic uses, which are considered consumptive. It also reaffirmed the tribe’s rights to in-stream flows on the reservation itself, but not to any in-stream flows outside the reservation.
The tribe appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, who looked again at the case. In a 3-2 decision, justices determined that the district court had ruled correctly in most areas, but had erred in two conclusions.
The judges held that the court had improperly limited the tribe’s rights to cultural water uses, saying that they fell within the reservation’s purpose of establishing a homeland for the tribe. These uses, they argued, should rightly include agriculture, hunting, fishing, plant gathering and other cultural activities established as aboriginal uses. However, they said the district court ruled correctly that the tribe did not have rights to stream flows outside the reservation, including the level of Lake Coeur d’Alene
Second, the court determined that the priority date – the date at which the tribe was said to have perfected their water right – on lands reacquired by the tribe was incorrectly assigned as the date of acquisition. The court instead ruled that non-consumptive uses on such lands should hold the priority date of “time immemorial,” the same date as the Coeur d’Alene Reservation itself.
“We affirm the remainder of the district court’s decisions and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion,” Justice John Stegner said in the majority opinion.
Attorney Norman Semanko, who represented several non-tribal entities in the case, said the ruling better defined tribal water rights within and outside of the reservation.
“The courts had to (decide on) the purpose for which the reservation was created, and what the water rights were,” he said.
In a press release, representatives of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe said they were pleased with the decision, as it upheld their water rights and allowed them to fulfill the reservation’s purpose as a “homeland” for the tribe.
“The purpose of water on our homelands is for our people to live,” Ernie Stensgar, chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, said. “Previous decisions have dismissed our stance that the ‘purpose’ of our reservation was to provide life to our people. Water is life, and this most recent opinion by the court supports and validates our connection and responsibility to the water.”
