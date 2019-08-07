St. Maries School District will host its first ever job fair next week.
The event will be Thursday, August 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the district office and will help in the school’s ongoing effort to recruit classified staff. Interested individuals can speak with administrators and human resource staff about the application process and benefits offered.
“The district is searching for classified staff members to fill positions such as paraprofessionals, maintenance/custodians, substitute bus drivers, food services employees and coaches,” Superintendent Alica Holthaus said.
Current open classified positions include a food services delivery driver/cashier, two maintenance custodians, four Heyburn Elementary special education paraprofessionals, a PE/Technology paraprofessional at the Heyburn as well as a special education paraprofessional at the Middle School and another at the High School.
Open coaching positions include a seventh grade volleyball coach, the girls varsity basketball coach, middle school boys and girls basketball coaches.
The district office is located at 240 S. 11th Street in St. Maries. For more information, contact the office at 208-245-2579.
