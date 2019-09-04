Tensed has lost their sitting mayor, again.
Mayor Joseph Putnam resigned on August 24th.
Lori Baumgardner, Tensed city clerk, said the city council will appoint a new mayor to fill the position until the election this November. She said there will be a meeting to address the issue in the next 30 days.
Mrs. Baumgardner said that it may be difficult to get someone to fill that position for the time being.
“No one currently on city council wants the mayor position right now,” Mrs. Baumgardner said.
This is the second time this year the city of Tensed has had a sitting mayor resign in the middle of their term. Gayle Cook, the previous mayor, resigned in April for reasons the city clerk could not verify.
Mrs. Baumgardner said the city is having a hard time finding people who are interested in the position.
“The city is having a rough time at the moment,” said Mrs. Baumgardner.
The city of Tensed is currently accepting declarations of candidacy for mayor as well as three other city council positions.
Applications are due at Tensed city hall by Sept. 6th.
