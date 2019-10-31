Polls will open next week, in Benewah County and across Idaho, for the Nov. 5 election
There are several local races to watch this year, as well as a $22 million bond for a new jail in Shoshone County. St. Maries, Plummer, Harrison and the Plummer Gateway Fire Protection District have contested races.
In St. Maries, four candidates will seek three open positions on the St. Maries city council. Three incumbents – Laci Hanson, Randall Saunders and Ed Spooner – will run for their current seats, and Laci St. John is running as a challenger.
Mayor Bill Weems and challenger Tim Clark are both running for mayor Plummer. In addition, voters will elect two council members, Leticia Kennar and Julie Miller, who are running unopposed.
Two candidates are running for the fire commission of the Plummer-Gateway Fire Protection district. The contenders are Kevin Koropatnicki and Tim Bonnell-Hall.
In Harrison, five candidates are running for the city council, which has three open positions. The candidates are Joe Cornell, Jordan Hall, Valerie Harris, Nick Hohn and Linda Lacitinola. Mr. Hall also serves as the interim mayor, and there are no challengers for that position.
Tensed resident Richard Keaveny runs unopposed to become Tensed’s mayor, and Vern Fritsche and Ben Koester are running for the city council. However, one two-year seat on that council has no candidates. Incumbents for positions in Worley are all running unopposed, including Mayor Charlene Waddell and council members Karen Babbitt and Robert Wienclaw.
Shoshone County voters will decide whether to approve a $22,444,685 bond for the construction of a new jail. Officials said the current jail is in poor repair and does not meet the county’s needs. County administrators estimate the project would result in an increase in property taxes worth $75.59 per $100,000 in assessed value.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact the Benewah County Auditor’s Office at 208-245-3212 or the Shoshone County Clerk at 208-752-1264. To check your voter registration status or find your polling place, visit www.idahovotes.gov.
