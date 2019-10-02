Governor Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” Task Force will meet on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho Campus in Moscow.
The meeting will be in the Vandal Ballroom starting at 9 a.m. (PDT) and is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.
At 8 a.m., the task force co-chairs - State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and Boise businessman Bill Gilbert - will be available in the ballroom to hear public comment and to answer questions about the work of the task force to date.
