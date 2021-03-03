Those who seek to cast their votes on one of two local school levies must do so at one of the precinct voter locations in Benewah and Kootenai Counties.
The vote on supplemental levies in two area school districts is March 9.
Voters in the St. Maries School District will need to cast their ballots at one of the 10 precinct locations in Benewah County.
That includes the Benewah Precinct at the Benewah Community Center at 11640 Benewah Creek Rd., the Center and Precinct at the St. Maries Presbyterian Church, the College and St. Joe Precincts at the Benewah County Courthouse, the Emida Precinct at the Emida Fire station and the Fernwood and Santa Precincts at the Fernwood CAF Building.
Voters can also cast their ballots in the Plummer Precinct at the Plummer Bible Church, the St. Maries Precinct at the Federal Building Conference room and the Townsite Precinct at the Benedictine Hall.
Those in Shoshone County voting on the St. Maries levy must submit mail-out ballots only. The deadline to have requested a mail-out ballot was February 26. Voters also have until March 5, to vote via an absentee ballot.
Voters in the Kootenai School District will need to cast their ballots at one of the three precincts in Kootenai county or one in Benewah County.
That includes Precinct 70 at the Harrison Senior Center, Precinct 67 at the Arrowpoint Fire Station in Harrison or Precinct 68 at the Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont.
Precinct 62 is at the Presbyterian Church in St. Maries.
The polls will be open March 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The St. Maries School District will vote on a two year supplemental levy asking for $2,073,385 each year. The amount is the same taxpayers had approved in 2019.
“This will not be a new tax, the board is just renewing what they have already been doing,” Superintendent Alica Holthaus said.
The supplemental levy will account for 24.2 percent of the district’s total budget. The other 73.1 percent is state funds and 2.7 percent of the budget is from other financial sources.
The Kootenai School District will vote on a supplemental replacement levy of $725,000 per year for the next two years.
Superintendent, Wade Pilloud, said that the supplemental levy will account for 20 percent of the district’s $3.8 million budget.
The district will host meetings for those with questions March 3 at the Senior Center in Harrison at 7:00 p.m.
Voters may check their registration status and polling locations by call the Benewah County Auditor’s Office at 208-245-3212 or by visiting idahovotes.gov.
Kootenai County voters can early vote at the Kootenai County Elections office in Coeur d’Alene or at the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries.
The deadline to register to vote was February 12.
For more information on the proposed levies contact the St. Maries District at 208-245-2579, the Kootenai District at 208-689-3631.
