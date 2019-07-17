Twenty local vendors set up shop at The St. Maries Farmer’s Market, July 12.
The market opens every Friday at Mullan Trail Park and features a variety of fresh produce and artisan crafts.
“This is our third year. We have a lot of awesome vendors,” organizer Cindy Lounsbury said.
This is the second attempt at establishing such a market according to Ms. Lounsbury.
“They had one years ago that fizzled out and so I wanted to get it going again,” Ms. Lounsbury said.
There are 27 registered vendors according to Tekala Lounsbury, Cindy’s daughter.
Tekala said the market has grown each year. Last year the market had 25 vendors and averaged 10 vendors per market day according to a Farmers Market newsletter. Average sales were approximately $900 per market day.
“This is my mom’s dream and her hard work. Three years later—this is it,” Tekala said.
Vendor items included live shrimp, fresh baked bread, garlic butter, jams, jelly, pickled and fresh produce, birdhouses, quilts, stained glass and more.
“Rob [Bjerke] is our celebrated bread man. I love him and hate him—I’ve gained so much weight,” Ms. Lounsbury said.
Mr. Bjerke has baked bread as a hobby for over a decade. He makes pretzels, croissants, turnovers, French baguettes, rye crackers and a St. Maries sourdough. He started the cultures for the sourdough here in St. Maries about seven years ago. He sells bread at the Plummer market as well.
“The response has been great,” Mr. Bjerke said. “[This market] is just good for everybody.”
Mr. Bjerke, presently a stay-at-home-dad hopes to open a bakery in St. Maries.
“I’d love to open a shop, but I have to make sure the market is there—maybe in a couple of years,” he said.
Jennifer Nelson was on sight selling her Last Laugh Naturals brand of homemade medicinal products including solar infused essential oils and a CBD salve.
“I make it all myself,” she said. “Solar infused oils are a great way to get the benefits without the cost of essential oils.”
She wild harvests her ingredients whenever possible and purchases through organic markets when she can’t.
One of the requirements for participation in the St. Maries Farmers Market is that vendors make their own goods according to Ms. Lounsbury.
The city provided the space at Mullan Trail Park free of charge so there is no fee for participation in the market.
“Bring a table, an awning and a chair,” Ms. Lounsbury said.
In addition to vendor goods, the event features a monthly raffle. Each vendor donates an item to be won.
Ms. Lounsbury said she wanted the market to be about more than just the vendors and goods.
“When I started this, I wanted it to be a community thing. It isn’t about making money but bringing the community together. And if people do make money, they spend it downtown,” Ms. Lounsbury said.
The market opens 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday June 7 to Sept. 27, Mullan Trail Park.
For more information contact Cindy Lounsbury, 208-245-5750 or stmariesfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
