Police and firefighters are looking for information on whomever damaged the O’Gara fire garage over the weekend.
The St. Maries Fire Protection District is asking for help from the public after firefighters found one of their stations severely damaged by what appeared to be a vehicle collision. In a release on Facebook, Fire Chief Larry Naccarato said significant damage was done to the station, tearing the door off of its frame and destroying some of its siding.
“It appears to have been struck by a vehicle,” the post said. “At this time it is unknown what happened, but it was believed to be done sometime over this past weekend.”
The damage was to the fire district’s O’Gara fire station, which is in Kootenai County near the Kootenai School District. The damage was noticed after firefighters responded to a call Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Firefighters at the site at noon Sunday did not see the damage, suggesting the incident took place between then and Monday. Evidence at the scene suggests a large vehicle with a long trailer attempted to use the station’s parking lot to turn around, and that the trailer struck the building before the driver left the area.
“They did a lot of damage to the building, but we were very lucky that the trucks were not damaged,” the fire district’s release said.
The fire department thanked CJ Construction for helping them recover, sealing the garage’s roll door to allow them to secure and heat the building.
Anyone with information on the party or parties who damaged the building are encouraged to contact Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300, or the St. Maries Fire Protection District at 208-245-5253.
