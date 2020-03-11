Casey Giornesto is asking Benewah County residents to declare him sheriff when they go to the polls later this year.
Mr. Giornesto has lived in Benewah County for approximately 20 years and wants to see change brought to law enforcement in the county.
“I’ve lived out here for 20 years and quite simply I don’t like the way things are going in the county when it comes to government and law enforcement and I’m not one to sit back and keep my mouth shut about things,” he said.
Mr. Giornesto believes his experience and education make him the most qualified candidate for the position. He spent six years in the Army during the 1980s. He also worked for the Diplomatic Security Service and served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I’m used to working under pressure; I’m used to working in austere environments during perilous times. I have that experience. And none of the rest of these people do. They are untried. Sure they might have been 15 or 20 years’ experience in a small department but no one else whose running for sheriff other than myself has the tried and true leadership skills under fire like I do,” he said.
In addition to his combat experience Mr. Giornesto worked for the IRS and Pennsylvania State Parole Board as a drug enforcement officer. He also possesses a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and a certificate in drug addiction counseling. Experience he says he will use to rein in drug abuse in the county.
Combating drug dealing is among Mr. Giornesto’s top priorities as he believes it is a systemic problem.
“If we could weed out the drugs and get a handle on the drug problem in this country all the other little things will go away. When you take drugs and alcohol out of the mix a lot of that other ingrained human condition is brought under control,” he said.
Among his other top priorities are to defend the rights of gun owners and property owners by opposing red flag laws and asset seizures.
“I don’t care if the state or the federal government pass red flag laws there will be none here. The Constitution will be followed,” he said. “There will be no gun seizures and no asset forfeitures.”
He also hopes to improve service and says he has a plan to do so. Mr. Giornesto would not offer specifics of his plan but did say that it would not require hiring additional officers.
“A lot of times if you live more than 10 minutes outside of town you don’t get the service that you need…And they are using the geography and a few other excuses as a reason,” he said. “I have a plan about that. I’ve been talking to certain folks, law enforcement professionals, a former sheriff in this county, former deputies and I am going to play that close to the vest. But I have a plan to get folks coverage out in these regions.”
