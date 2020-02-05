Harrison is seeking proposals from professional engineers and firms to provide ongoing services to the city. The position would provide the city with general engineering services on an ongoing basis, with compensation up to $25,000 per year.
Engineers interested in the position can request a Request for Proposals from the city clerk at cityclerk@ctyofharrison.org or by calling 208-689-3212. All question or clarification requests for the RFP document are due by Feb. 20 at 3 p.m., and all proposals must be submitted electronically or by mail by 3 p.m. Feb. 27. The city council will select a winning proposal from those received at its discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.