The St. Maries Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to help restaurants impacted by the coronavirus.
Restaurants, in cooperation with the chamber, will issue cards similar to those used for the Christmas time Dashing for Dough event.
Chamber President Linda Weinmann said she anticipates all 20 restaurants will participate.
“If you had participated in Dashing for Dough during Christmas in St. Maries, well you know the plan...this is being called Quarantine Cuisine, you can ask for a card when you call in an order at your first restaurant, there are 20 eating establishments to enjoy and that means if you utilize all 20 you will get to have your name in the drawing 20 times,” Ms. Weinmann said.
Cards will need to be turned in no later than June 1, by 5 p.m.
The drawing will be June 5, at the Music in the Park event.
Prizes will be awarded in the form of Chamber Bucks. First place will get $200, second place; $100 and those in the top 10 will receive $25 Chamber Bucks.
“Chamber Bucks have created a way for dollars to be spent in the community. They are purchased through the Chamber Office and by contacting Serena Crane,” Ms. Weinmann said.
Ms. Weinmann said the Chamber Bucks program has kept $24,000 in the community to support local merchants.
